USS Ashland conducts small arms qualification

SURUGA BAY, Japan (March 4, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) conduct an M9 pistol live-fire exercise on the flight deck. Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

