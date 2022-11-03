Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ashland conducts small arms qualification [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Ashland conducts small arms qualification

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Doan 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    SURUGA BAY, Japan (March 4, 2022) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Cole Baggot, from Pekin, Ill., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) conducts an M9 pistol live-fire exercise on the flight deck. Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 19:01
    Photo ID: 7090109
    VIRIN: 220311-N-JD834-0156
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 931.32 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ashland conducts small arms qualification [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M9 pistol
    flight deck
    small arms qualification
    weapons
    USS Ashland

