2022 Mint 400 Race

Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), maneuver a Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 through their first 100 miles of the Mint 400 on March 11, 2022, near Jean, Nevada. The annual American desert off-road race offers a unique venue for Green Berets to test their test long-distance desert mobility across 200 miles of the Nevada desert.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard)

