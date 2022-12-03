Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Mint 400 Race [Image 15 of 15]

    2022 Mint 400 Race

    NV, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), maneuver a Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 through their first 100 miles of the Mint 400 on March 11, 2022, near Jean, Nevada. The annual American desert off-road race offers a unique venue for Green Berets to test their test long-distance desert mobility across 200 miles of the Nevada desert.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 18:14
    Photo ID: 7090083
    VIRIN: 220310-A-FE868-012
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: NV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Mint 400 Race [Image 15 of 15], by SFC William Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race
    2022 Mint 400 Race

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Las Vegas
    U.S. Special Operations Forces
    Green Beret
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Mint 400

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT