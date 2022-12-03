Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), maneuver a Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 through their first 100 miles of the Mint 400 on March 11, 2022, near Jean, Nevada. The annual American desert off-road race offers a unique venue for Green Berets to test their test long-distance desert mobility across 200 miles of the Nevada desert.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 18:14
|Photo ID:
|7090083
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-FE868-012
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Mint 400 Race [Image 15 of 15], by SFC William Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT