2022 Mint 400 Race

Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), stage their Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 after completing 200 miles of the Mint 400 on March 11, 2022, near Jean, Nevada. The annual American desert off-road race offers a unique venue for Green Berets to test their test long-distance desert mobility across 200 miles of the Nevada desert.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard)

