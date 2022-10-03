Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), drive their Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 down Fremont Street in Las Vegas during the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival on March 10, 2022.. The annual American desert off-road race offers a unique venue for Green Berets to test their test long-distance desert mobility across 200 miles of the Nevada desert. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 18:14
|Photo ID:
|7090072
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-FE868-004
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Mint 400 Race [Image 15 of 15], by SFC William Howard, identified by DVIDS
