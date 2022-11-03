A Green Beret with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), explains the capabilities of the Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 during the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival in Las Vegas on March 10, 2022. The annual American desert off-road race offers a unique venue for Green Berets to test their test long-distance desert mobility across 200 miles of the Nevada desert.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 18:13
|Photo ID:
|7090069
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-FE868-005
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Mint 400 Race [Image 15 of 15], by SFC William Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
