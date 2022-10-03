Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Recipient Speaks at NAVSTA Great Lakes [Image 2 of 2]

    Medal of Honor Recipient Speaks at NAVSTA Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    Sailors at Naval Station Great Lakes' Ross Theater welcome Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Allen James Lynch, Vietnam War veteran. The Medal of Honor is our nation’s highest and most prestigious military decoration and has been presented to roughly 3,500 recipients since its founding during the Civil War.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 17:35
    Photo ID: 7090050
    VIRIN: 220310-N-WX604-0014
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Veteran
    Medal of Honor
    Vet
    A school
    MOH
    Ross Theater

