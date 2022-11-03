Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Elementary School Long-term Monitoring

    Red Hill Elementary School Long-term Monitoring

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (March 11, 2022) Ben Joy, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, checks a water sample at Red Hill Elementary School as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 14:53
    Photo ID: 7089939
    VIRIN: 220311-N-TO792-2007
    Resolution: 3132x2088
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: AIEA, HI, US 
    Red Hill
    Safe Waters

