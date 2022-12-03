USS The Sullivans Conducts Port Visit in Rotterdam, Netherlands

220312-N-EM691-1003 ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (March 12, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) arrives for a scheduled port visit in Rotterdam, Netherlands, March 12, 2022. The Sullivans is operating in the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen)

