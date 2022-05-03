Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Owen Thez 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michel Russell (center right), commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry (right), senior enlisted advisor, 1st TSC, present Maj. Gen. John Rhodes (center left), commanding general, 29th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Daryl Plude (left), senior enlisted advisor, 29th ID, with a plaque commemorating their sevice as the command team of Task Force Spartan at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 5, 2022. The 29th ID is completing its assignment with Task Force Spartan and redeploying to Fort Belvoir, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 11:00
    Photo ID: 7089862
    VIRIN: 220305-A-JD511-842
    Resolution: 5428x3619
    Size: 11.31 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Russell presents Maj. Gen. Rhodes with a token of appreciation, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    1st TSC
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    29th ID

