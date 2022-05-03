Maj. Gen. Russell presents Maj. Gen. Rhodes with a token of appreciation

Maj. Gen. Michel Russell (center right), commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry (right), senior enlisted advisor, 1st TSC, present Maj. Gen. John Rhodes (center left), commanding general, 29th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Daryl Plude (left), senior enlisted advisor, 29th ID, with a plaque commemorating their sevice as the command team of Task Force Spartan at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 5, 2022. The 29th ID is completing its assignment with Task Force Spartan and redeploying to Fort Belvoir, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

