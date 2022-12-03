Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo, Chief of Norwegian Joint Headquarters, left, and Lt. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with 2d Marine Aircraft Wing personnel prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bodø, Norway, March 12, 2022. The United States and Norway share a very close military relationship with a significant amount of Norwegians service members traveling to the United States each year for training and educational exchange programs under the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 09:59 Photo ID: 7089852 VIRIN: 220312-M-BY673-1040 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.59 MB Location: BODO, NO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo Visits 2d MAW [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.