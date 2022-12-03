Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo Visits 2d MAW

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Clayton Gard III, commanding officer, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the role of piloting an F/A-18C Hornet to Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo, Chief of Norwegian Joint Headquarters, prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bodø, Norway, March 12, 2022. The United States and Norway share a very close military relationship with a significant amount of Norwegians service members traveling to the United States each year for training and educational exchange programs under the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

