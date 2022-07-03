Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations During Maritime Defense Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) check parachutes and equipment in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prior to a jump near Camp Fuji, Japan, in support of Maritime Defense Exercise. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

