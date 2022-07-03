PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2022) Gunnery Sergeant Angel Esquivel, left, from Midland, Tx.,assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), checks a Marine’s parachute in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prior to a jump near Camp Fuji, Japan, in support of Maritime Defense Exercise. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 08:53
|Photo ID:
|7089843
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-FI026-1093
|Resolution:
|4489x2993
|Size:
|813.82 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations During Maritime Defense Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
