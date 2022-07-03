PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Krispaolo Advincula, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), from West Park, Fla., grills chicken in the ship’s galley. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 08:53 Photo ID: 7089840 VIRIN: 220307-N-FI026-1055 Resolution: 4849x3233 Size: 761.11 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations During Maritime Defense Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.