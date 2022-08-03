PACIFIC OCEAN (March 8, 2022) MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) take off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 08:37 Photo ID: 7089838 VIRIN: 220308-N-FI026-1085 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 892.25 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.