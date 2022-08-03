PACIFIC OCEAN (March 8, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) spot an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit , is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 08:37 Photo ID: 7089836 VIRIN: 220308-N-FI026-1071 Resolution: 5292x3528 Size: 868.42 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.