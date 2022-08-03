USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 8, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) spot an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit , is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)
Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 08:37
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
