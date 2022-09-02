Senior Airman Xavier Ewing has been named the 2021 Kentucky Air National Guard Airman of the Year in the Airman category. Ewing is a C-130 Hercules crew chief in the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 06:38 Photo ID: 7089744 VIRIN: 220209-Z-JU667-0005 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.99 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ewing named 2021 Airman of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.