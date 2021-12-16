Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zena named 2021 Senior NCO of the Year [Image 1 of 3]

    Zena named 2021 Senior NCO of the Year

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Andrew Zena has been named the 2021 Kentucky Air National Guard Airman of the Year in the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer category. Zena is a pararescueman in the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Airman of the Year

