Master Sgt. Andrew Zena has been named the 2021 Kentucky Air National Guard Airman of the Year in the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer category. Zena is a pararescueman in the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 06:38 Photo ID: 7089743 VIRIN: 211216-Z-JU667-0005 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 2.13 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Zena named 2021 Senior NCO of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.