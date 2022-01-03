Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Higgins Launches Chaff [Image 5 of 6]

    Higgins Launches Chaff

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) launches chaff during an exercise. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 04:29
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Higgins Launches Chaff [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ammo
    combat readiness
    weapon
    ammunition

