PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) launches chaff during an exercise. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 04:29 Photo ID: 7089700 VIRIN: 220301-N-YA628-1097 Resolution: 4240x5936 Size: 880.17 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Higgins Launches Chaff [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.