PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) launches chaff during an exercise. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 04:29
|Photo ID:
|7089700
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-YA628-1097
|Resolution:
|4240x5936
|Size:
|880.17 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Higgins Launches Chaff [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
