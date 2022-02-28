Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWOC class 22-05 students complete skiing familiarization during training at Fort McCoy [Image 73 of 80]

    CWOC class 22-05 students complete skiing familiarization during training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A student in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-05 completes skiing orientation and familiarization Feb, 28, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. In addition to skiing, CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 23:11
    Photo ID: 7089536
    VIRIN: 220228-A-OK556-574
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWOC class 22-05 students complete skiing familiarization during training at Fort McCoy [Image 80 of 80], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    cold-weather training
    Cold-Weather Operations Course

