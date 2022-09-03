Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S Marines with 1/12 load ammo during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S Marines with 1/12 load ammo during Spartan Fury 22.1

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Knapp 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 load artillery ammunition onto a UH-1Y Venom during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 9, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 22:42
    Photo ID: 7089517
    VIRIN: 220309-M-CG676-045
    Resolution: 2768x4152
    Size: 909.62 KB
    Location: HILO, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Marines with 1/12 load ammo during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Olivia Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S Marines with 1/12 load ammo during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 load ammo during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 load ammo during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 load ammo during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 track fire missions during Spartan Fury 22.1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    22.1
    Spartan Fury
    21st Century Foraging

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT