U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 load artillery ammunition onto a UH-1Y Venom during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 9, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 22:41
|Photo ID:
|7089516
|VIRIN:
|220309-M-CG676-033
|Resolution:
|3777x2518
|Size:
|920 KB
|Location:
|HILO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Marines with 1/12 load ammo during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Olivia Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
