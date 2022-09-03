U.S Marines with 1/12 load ammo during Spartan Fury 22.1

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 load artillery ammunition onto a UH-1Y Venom during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 9, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

