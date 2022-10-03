Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Victorino, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, talks with students from the Duke University Grand American Strategy Program talk during a base tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 10, 2022. The group had the opportunity to visit with Airmen from different career fields and learn the role JBPHH Airmen have in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

