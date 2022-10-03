Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing [Image 6 of 6]

    Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Anthony Victorino, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, talks with students from the Duke University Grand American Strategy Program talk during a base tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 10, 2022. The group had the opportunity to visit with Airmen from different career fields and learn the role JBPHH Airmen have in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 20:43
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

