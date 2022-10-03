Tech. Sgt. Anthony Victorino, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, talks with students from the Duke University Grand American Strategy Program talk during a base tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 10, 2022. The group had the opportunity to visit with Airmen from different career fields and learn the role JBPHH Airmen have in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 20:43
|Photo ID:
|7089357
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-GM429-0036
|Resolution:
|5267x3511
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS
