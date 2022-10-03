Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing [Image 5 of 6]

    Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Students from the Duke University Grand American Strategy Program take a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker and speak to Airmen assigned to the 154th Hawaii Air National Guard and the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 10, 2022. The students were able to tour and visit several places on base and the three static aircrafts stationed on base as part of a tour to learn more about the military’s mission in the Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

