Students from the Duke University Grand American Strategy Program take a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker and speak to Airmen assigned to the 154th Hawaii Air National Guard and the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 10, 2022. The students were able to tour and visit several places on base and the three static aircrafts stationed on base as part of a tour to learn more about the military’s mission in the Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|03.10.2022
|03.11.2022 20:43
|7089356
|220310-F-GM429-0001
|6000x4000
|2.85 MB
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|2
|0
This work, Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
