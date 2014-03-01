Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing [Image 3 of 6]

    Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2014

    Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Anthony Victorino, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, talks about the KC-135 Stratotanker’s capabilities with students from the Duke University Grand American Strategy Program during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 10, 2022. Students had the opportunity to tour a C-17, a KC-135, and an F-22 static while touring JBPHH to learn more about its role in the Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2014
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

