Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Victorino, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, talks about the KC-135 Stratotanker’s capabilities with students from the Duke University Grand American Strategy Program during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 10, 2022. Students had the opportunity to tour a C-17, a KC-135, and an F-22 static while touring JBPHH to learn more about its role in the Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 20:43
|Photo ID:
|7089354
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-DT029-0080
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
