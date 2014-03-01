Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing

Students from the Duke University Grand American Strategy Program are briefed on the capabilities of the KC-135 Stratotanker, belonging to the 154th Hawaii Air National Guard, as part of a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 10, 2022. The Duke University Program in American Grand Strategy is a signature program for Duke students interested in national security policymaking.

(U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

Date Taken: 01.03.2014 Date Posted: 03.11.2022