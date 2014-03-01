Students from the Duke University Grand American Strategy Program are briefed on the capabilities of the KC-135 Stratotanker, belonging to the 154th Hawaii Air National Guard, as part of a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 10, 2022. The Duke University Program in American Grand Strategy is a signature program for Duke students interested in national security policymaking.
(U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 20:43
|Photo ID:
|7089353
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-DT029-0079
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duke University tour of 15th and 154th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT