USS George H.W. Bush Hosts Rear Adm. John F. Meier

220307-N-UD000-1348 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2022) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, right, directs aircraft as the Landing Signal Officer aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 7, 2022. George H.W. Bush is underway participating in a Group Sail exercise as part of a routine training with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. The strike group achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN