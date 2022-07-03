Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush Hosts Rear Adm. John F. Meier [Image 2 of 6]

    USS George H.W. Bush Hosts Rear Adm. John F. Meier

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220307-N-SY758-1084 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2022) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic addresses the crew of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) from the bridge, March 7, 2022. George H.W. Bush is underway participating in a Group Sail exercise as part of a routine training with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. The strike group achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush Hosts Rear Adm. John F. Meier [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Operations
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB
    Rear Adm. John F. Meir

