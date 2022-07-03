220307-N-SY758-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2022) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, middle, talks with Sailors in primary flight control during his visit aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 7, 2022. George H.W. Bush is underway participating in a Group Sail exercise as part of a routine training with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. The strike group achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 17:41 Photo ID: 7089084 VIRIN: 220307-N-SY758-1030 Resolution: 4169x2978 Size: 874.31 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush Hosts Rear Adm. John F. Meier [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.