Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maneuvering Drills

    Maneuvering Drills

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220310-N-SP805-0008 BALTIC SEA (March 10, 2022) Lt. j. g. Gianmatteo Francavilla and Ensign Noah Zorzi stand watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during maneuvering drills with USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Polish Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate ORP Generał Kazimierz Pułaski (FFG 272) and Polish offshore patrol vessel ORP Ślązak (241), March 10. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j. g. Kathleen Barrios)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 15:46
    Photo ID: 7088911
    VIRIN: 220310-N-SP805-0008
    Resolution: 5371x3368
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: N/A, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maneuvering Drills, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    TAGS

    USS Forrest Sherman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT