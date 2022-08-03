U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Francis Ledesma, a 673d Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician, participates in a painting event as part of an International Women’s Day celebration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 8, 2022. JBER hosted events across the installation to celebrate women and their shared experiences in the armed services. The celebrations included a leadership breakfast, yoga class, leadership panel, and a ceramics painting event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 15:21
|Photo ID:
|7088868
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-MJ351-1086
|Resolution:
|5268x3516
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER hosts International Women’s Day celebration [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
