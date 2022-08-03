Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson leadership conducts a panel as part of an International Women’s Day celebration at JBER, Alaska, March 8, 2022. JBER hosted events across the installation to celebrate women and their shared experiences in the armed services. The celebrations included a leadership breakfast, yoga class, leadership panel, and a ceramics painting event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 15:20 Photo ID: 7088866 VIRIN: 220308-F-MJ351-1073 Resolution: 5801x3872 Size: 7.08 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER hosts International Women’s Day celebration [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.