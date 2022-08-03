The child of Samantha Fierro, an Alaska Army National Guard survivors outreach coordinator, participates in a painting event as part of an International Women’s Day celebration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 8, 2022. JBER hosted events across the installation to celebrate women and their shared experiences in the armed services. The celebrations included a leadership breakfast, yoga class, leadership panel, and a ceramics painting event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 15:20 Photo ID: 7088864 VIRIN: 220308-F-MJ351-1084 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.22 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER hosts International Women’s Day celebration [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.