    JBER hosts International Women’s Day celebration [Image 1 of 4]

    JBER hosts International Women’s Day celebration

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The child of Samantha Fierro, an Alaska Army National Guard survivors outreach coordinator, participates in a painting event as part of an International Women’s Day celebration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 8, 2022. JBER hosted events across the installation to celebrate women and their shared experiences in the armed services. The celebrations included a leadership breakfast, yoga class, leadership panel, and a ceramics painting event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 15:20
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER hosts International Women’s Day celebration [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    International Women’s Day
    JBER
    Diversity and Inclusion

