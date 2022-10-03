Repatriated WWII Marine Cpl. Thomas H. Cooper laid to rest by Barracks Marines

Gunnery Sgt. Monica Preston, assistant drum major, “The President’s Own,” U.S. Marine Band, renders a salute during a funeral for repatriated Marine, Cpl. Thomas H. Cooper, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 10, 2022. Cooper, 22, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a member of Company A, 2nd Amphibious Tractor Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands during World War II, and was killed in action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

