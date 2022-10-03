Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Repatriated WWII Marine Cpl. Thomas H. Cooper laid to rest by Barracks Marines [Image 1 of 14]

    Repatriated WWII Marine Cpl. Thomas H. Cooper laid to rest by Barracks Marines

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tanner Lambert 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    The U.S. flag flies next to the Marine Corps Battle Color during a funeral for repatriated Marine, Cpl. Thomas H. Cooper, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 10, 2022. Cooper, 22, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a member of Company A, 2nd Amphibious Tractor Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands during World War II, and was killed in action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Repatriated WWII Marine Cpl. Thomas H. Cooper laid to rest by Barracks Marines [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Tanner Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Full Honors
    8th & I
    MBW
    ANC
    REPAT

