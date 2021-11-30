Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Echo Company Grass Week [Image 10 of 10]

    Echo Company Grass Week

    SC, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, were in the prone position on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 30, 2021. Recruits spend numerous hours over the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 12:20
    Photo ID: 7088598
    VIRIN: 211130-M-FX088-174
    Resolution: 5938x4480
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Grass Week [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Echo Company Grass Week
    Echo Company Grass Week
    Echo Company Grass Week
    Echo Company Grass Week
    Echo Company Grass Week
    Echo Company Grass Week
    Echo Company Grass Week
    Echo Company Grass Week
    Echo Company Grass Week
    Echo Company Grass Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range
    MCRD Parris Island
    Echo Company
    marines
    grass week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT