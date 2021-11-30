Echo Company Grass Week

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, looked into her scope in the prone position on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 30, 2021. Recruits spend numerous hours over the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

