220310-N-CF580-0009 BALTIC SEA (March 10, 2022) Lt. j. g. William Karpie, navigator on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), discusses maneuvering intentions with Cmdr. Greg Page, commanding officer, during maneuvering drills with USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Polish Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate ORP Generał Kazimierz Pułaski (FFG 272) and Polish offshore patrol vessel ORP Ślązak (241), March 10. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)

