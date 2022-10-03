Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maneuvering Drills

    Maneuvering Drills

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220310-N-NO901-1483 BALTIC SEA (March 10, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conduct maneuvering drills with Polish Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate ORP Generał Kazimierz Pułaski (FFG 272) and Polish offshore patrol vessel ORP Ślązak (241), March 10. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 11:01
    Photo ID: 7088468
    VIRIN: 220310-N-NO901-1483
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: N/A, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maneuvering Drills, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Forrest Sherman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT