220310-N-NO901-1483 BALTIC SEA (March 10, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conduct maneuvering drills with Polish Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate ORP Generał Kazimierz Pułaski (FFG 272) and Polish offshore patrol vessel ORP Ślązak (241), March 10. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson).

