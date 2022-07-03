USS Ross conducts a passenge transfer with French ship FS Forbin

220307-N-UN585-1065 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) help a Sailor from the French ship FS Forbin (D620) come aboard Ross, March 7. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 by PO2 Claire DuBois