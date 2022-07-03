Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross conducts a passenge transfer with French ship FS Forbin [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ross conducts a passenge transfer with French ship FS Forbin

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220307-N-UN585-1003 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Juan VillaGarcia, left, Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Culvey, center, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Cody Johannes, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), bring a rigid-hull inflatable boat from the French ship FS Forbin (D620) alongside Ross for a passenger transfer, March 7. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 05:18
    Photo ID: 7087969
    VIRIN: 220307-N-UN585-1003
    Resolution: 6438x4292
    Size: 897.11 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross conducts a passenge transfer with French ship FS Forbin [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross conducts a passenge transfer with French ship FS Forbin
    USS Ross conducts a passenge transfer with French ship FS Forbin
    USS Ross conducts a passenge transfer with French ship FS Forbin
    USS Ross conducts a passenge transfer with French ship FS Forbin
    USS Ross conducts a passenge transfer with French ship FS Forbin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    France
    boat operations
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    FS Forbin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT