Red Hill Water Sampling

AIEA, Hawaii (March 9, 2022) - Lt. Travis Christensen, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, descends into Red Hill Well to collect and record water samples from the well under an interagency-approved pumping and filtration plan. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

