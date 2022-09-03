Red Hill Water Sampling

AIEA, Hawaii (March 9, 2022) - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command employees work together to collect a water sample from Red Hill Well under an interagency-approved pumping and filtration plan. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

