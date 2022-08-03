Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Hill Water Sampling [Image 2 of 6]

    Red Hill Water Sampling

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (March 8, 2022) - Matt Cornman, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, performs a routine visual inspection on a Red Hill Well water pipe that connects to a Granular Activated Carbon System at the Red Hill Well under an interagency-approved pumping and filtration plan. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 19:42
    Photo ID: 7087638
    VIRIN: 220308-N-FD567-1011
    Resolution: 3176x4455
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Hill Water Sampling [Image 6 of 6], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Hill Water Sampling
    Red Hill Water Sampling
    Red Hill Water Sampling
    Red Hill Water Sampling
    Red Hill Water Sampling
    Red Hill Water Sampling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT