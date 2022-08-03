AIEA, Hawaii (March 8, 2022) - Keith Watson, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, tests a Red Hill Well water sample for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons under an interagency-approved pumping and filtration plan. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 19:42 Photo ID: 7087637 VIRIN: 220308-N-FD567-1172 Resolution: 4543x3351 Size: 4.91 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Hill Water Sampling [Image 6 of 6], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.