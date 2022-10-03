U.S. Army paratroopers jump out of RCAF CC-130J during JPMRC 22-02

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Henry Cancinos, a jump master assigned to the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th ID, U.S. Army Alaska, prepares to jump out a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130J Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 436 Transport Squadron, as a part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 into Donnelly Drop Zone just south of Ft. Greely, AK, March 9, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

Date Taken: 03.10.2022