    U.S. Army paratroopers jump out of RCAF CC-130J during JPMRC 22-02 [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army paratroopers jump out of RCAF CC-130J during JPMRC 22-02

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    United States Army Alaska

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Henry Cancinos, a jump master assigned to the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th ID, U.S. Army Alaska, prepares to jump out a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130J Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 436 Transport Squadron, as a part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 into Donnelly Drop Zone just south of Ft. Greely, AK, March 9, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Alaska
    US Army
    JPMRC2202

