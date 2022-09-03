220309-N-NO901-0903 BALTIC SEA (March 9, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conduct maneuvering drills with German Sachsen-class air-defense frigate FGS Sachsen (F219), March 9. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)
|03.09.2022
|03.10.2022 16:49
|7087368
|220309-N-NO901-0903
|5472x3648
|2.49 MB
|N/A, US
|1
|0
This work, Maneuvering Drills, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
