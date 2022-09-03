220309-N-NO901-0841 BALTIC SEA (March 9, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conduct maneuvering drills with German Sachsen-class air-defense frigate FGS Sachsen (F219), March 9. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)

